Sky Studios teams with Italian rapper Salmo to develop Blocco 181 – Up News Info

Sky Studios is teaming up with Italian multi-platinum rapper, musician, and record producer Salmo to develop a television drama that will highlight multi-ethnic communities outside of Milan.

Sky gave little on the plot of Blocco 181 (provisional title), but it will revolve around themes of power struggles, love, generational conflicts and female emancipation.

Nicola Maccanico, executive vice president of programming for Sky Italia, described it as a "collision of stories, music and diverse cultures," while Salmo said it will touch on "chaos, vitality, power, weakness, conflict, passion."

The artist will star Blocco 181, in addition to serving as a creative and musical producer. The series will be performed internally by Sky Studios, with contributions from Red Joint Film. Nils Hartmann, original production manager at Sky Italia, will lead the project for the Comcast-owned station.

Blocco 181 is ready to go into production next year.