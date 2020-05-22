Social distancing practices will be challenged over Sunny Memorial Day weekend – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, where crowds of people are expected to take advantage of relaxed shelter-in-place restrictions, maintaining social detachment could be a challenge.

In San Francisco, call them hipster crop circles or twister for giants, but white rings have suddenly appeared on the lawn in parks ranging from Mission Dolores to Washington Square Park, all six feet away.

"I think it is good to divide things up because people are not quite sure what six feet is," said resident Kathleen Campion in North Beach.

Social distancing circles are a pilot for San Francisco Recreation and Parks before the expected crowds drawn in by the sun outside this holiday weekend.

Across the bay at Lime Ridge in Contra Costa County, hikers entered before the crowds descended. Hikers say the trail tag in the middle of the pandemic has been very good.

"Just trying to keep our distance when walking and, for the most part, everyone does a good job off to the side and gives people room as we pass," one hiker told KPIX 5.

In Marin County, expect some favorite places in West Marin to be closed by Marin County parks.

"A couple of our large regional parks are closed where we don't think we can discourage social gatherings," Chief Ranger Dan Sauter told KPIX 5.

Bayside, McNear’s Beach and others will also remain closed. "With the shelter order in place still in place, we are trying to encourage as many people as we can to stay home," Sauter said.