Some North Texas bars rush to go back to business, others plan to wait – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Lee Harvey in Dallas doesn't wait a second longer than necessary to reopen his business.

On Thursday, staff prepared to start serving drinks at midnight, as the governor's last amended order takes effect. That gives them just two hours before closing.

"It's worth it," said the bar's general manager Timm Zbylut, noting that the state forced it to close at midnight more than eight weeks ago.

“Many people consider bars, restaurants, their favorite bar, restaurant, as a second home. We are looking forward to welcoming people home, "he said.

By the end of the night, he was still spacing the tables in the large bar patio, making sure they were six feet away. Each can accommodate groups of up to six people, but not more.

Zbylut has used its additional tables to block the bar, which the state has deemed off-limits for customers.

On a counter with stools, it is marked where customers can sit to keep six feet apart.

"It is important that we open up safely, follow the protocol, add some normality to people's lives," said Zbylut.

In the nearby Oak Lawn neighborhood, Alexandre & # 39; s will remain closed.

"There's nothing I want more than to serve someone a cocktail right now, but we'll do it when it's safe, and for us personally, that's not now," said owner Lee Daugherty.

He said that not all bars can easily create a safe environment.

"There are many bars that have poor ventilation. There are many bars that do not have patios, they have small patios," he said. "In those scenarios, what is happening right now and how we know this is spreading is very dangerous."

Some smaller bars have also said, with their occupancy limited to 25%, they can't make enough money to justify opening.

If Daughterty reopened, he believes he could have a maximum of 20 people at the bar at one time.

Zbylut keeps the interior of Lee Harvey closed, who couldn't allow more than 12 people.

If that was the only space she had available, she admits, she probably wouldn't reopen either.

"I think a lot of bars are struggling with that. You get the green light to open 25%. But it's just not worth it," he said.

He doesn't have high expectations for his first night back, but he's eager to catch up with the clients he's missing.