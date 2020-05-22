Strangers Stage Driveway Production for Senior Missing Out On Final High School Musical – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Since the age of two, musical theater has been a passion for Olivia Hymas, a senior at Moorpark High School.

He has even put his voice to work, earning money for college by entertaining himself at children's birthday parties. And, in January, he landed the coveted role of Golde in his high school production of "Fiddler on the Roof."

"We had been preparing for that about two and a half months before Corona canceled it," Hymas said. "And he was really upset about that."

But the coronavirus pandemic not only ended his senior year, it stole his last chance to perform in a high school musical.

So her mother took action and posted the story of the older person on the Ventura County Adopt-A-Senior Facebook page in the hope that someone could cheer her on.

"As soon as I saw,quot; Fiddler on the Roof "and that she was Golde, I knew exactly what to do," said Stacy Hunter, the Hymas graduate fairy mother.

%MINIFYHTML05bcdd7b968d196fbce1d106f327cb1c13%

Hunter, a fourth-grade teacher from Ventura, had never met Hymas, but she connected with her story. The two share a common love for musical theater, so he arranged a surprise with Hymas' mother to bring the production home.

"There was a man," said Hymas. "I had no idea who he was, but he was dressed as Tevya, the protagonist of id Fiddler on the Roof."

Hunter asked his good friend, Conejo Players actor Gabriel Vega, to perform Saturday's prayer duet on a driveway with the teenager neither of them had ever met, all while practicing social distancing.

"I have to act like Golde," said Hymas. "My parents were able to see it, so I had to do it for someone."

And while it wasn't the performance Hymas envisioned, the gift of two kind-hearted strangers is one he will never forget.

Hymas will graduate with a 4.3 grade point average and head to Brigham Young University in the fall, where he plans to major in business management and minor in music.