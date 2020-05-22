Texas court holds its first jury trial in the United States by videoconference

DALLAS – The potential juries appeared on the screen one by one. They confirmed their names and told the judge how they were connecting to court: on laptops, tablets, and iPhones.

There were some wireless issues and camera issues, but eventually 26 Texans in separate boxes raised their hands for the judge and together they swore the jury, beginning the experiment of conducting a full civil jury trial on Zoom.

The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed courts across the country, putting many cases on indefinite hold and leaving judges trying to handle some hearings by videoconference. The delays have kept some defendants in jail longer, exposing them to possible outbreaks. And the virus even changed the way the Supreme Court operates, with judges listening to oral arguments on the phone for the first time in the court's history.

The trial by jury trial that took place in the Dallas suburbs this week could reveal a possible way forward for juries to safely keep their distance while allowing cases to continue until the coronavirus threat has passed. backed away enough to resume a normal appearance of life. .

It also raises complex questions about security, a person's right to a fair trial, and whether virtual deliberation could prevent 12 people from forming the ties necessary to do justice.

"No one says tomorrow that we are going to start trying serious crimes for Zoom," said District Judge Emily Miskel, who coordinated the technology for the trial. "But I think there are many civil lawsuits in which the parties could agree that this is a good way to resolve it given the uncertainty of when a civil jury trial will be held in person."

The Collin County court held the so-called summary trial, a one-day civil procedure with a non-binding verdict, on Monday as an experiment to restart parts of the justice system that were stopped due to the coronavirus. It was about a disputed insurance claim that was originally scheduled to be heard in person in March. According to the National Center for State Courts, which has tracked judicial functions during the pandemic, it is the first remote jury trial in the United States.

Those involved seemed satisfied with the process.

The jury selection was streamed live on YouTube, but most of the rest were private because summary trials are confidential civil proceedings intended to give the parties the option of reaching an agreement before an actual trial.

During jury selection, attorneys on both sides asked callers to raise their hands in response to questions about possible biases. When a hand appeared on the screen, attorneys asked for follow-ups or wrote down the jury number.

Matthew Pearson, a San Antonio attorney for the plaintiff, said the comfort of their homes seemed to make jurors more responsive to questions. They were vigilant when he presented evidence by sharing his computer screen about Zoom, Pearson said, and his company saved money because it didn't have to bring an expert witness from Minneapolis.

"Overall, it was a better experience than I expected," he said.

The deliberation was a little more complicated.

The jurors were divided into two groups of six and placed in separate virtual rooms where they could speak privately and search for evidence in Dropbox folders. Finally, they issued two verdicts aimed at giving the parties more information to assess whether they should go to trial.

At one point, things were delayed by a few minutes when a juror who had walked away to make a phone call during a break was unable to hear the judge calling his computer. The same kind of thing happens in court, Keith Dean, the retired judge who presided over the trial, told the others.

Miskel, the other judge, joined the deliberation "rooms,quot; a couple of times to help jurors access the evidence, which she said would normally make lawyers "scared." Typically, jurors send notes asking the judge for help and a staff member enters the jury room with evidence.

But lawyers are concerned that virtual deliberation will eliminate the casual interaction between juries that some consider essential to build group trust. And defense attorneys are especially skeptical of the electronic court for criminal cases, where they are already struggling to speak privately with their clients during routine, remote hearings.

"It would be too difficult, too many constitutional obstacles to overcome for a defendant to be brought to a virtual trial," said Randy Gioia of the Massachusetts public defense agency. "There is no substitute for a face-to-face, three-dimensional hearing in person with a judge."

Security is also a concern. As tens of millions of people turned to video conferencing to stay connected during the pandemic, hackers diverted many calls with threats, bigoted comments and pornographic images.

If more courts resort to video trials, ensuring that people with poor wireless or no wireless connections can serve as juries would also be a challenge. Rare cases that require juries to be kidnapped can take place in person.

Even when the cases return to court, the virus may have changed things. Cross-exams will be different if lawyers and witnesses wear masks. And Miskel suggested that the courts could be combined in person and online, making video trials but taking juries to court to deliberate.

Dean reminded the jury early in the process that the online setup made his obligations no less important.

"The courthouse came to you," he said. ___

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in West Harwich, Massachusetts contributed to this report.

___

Follow Jake Bleiberg: https://twitter.com/jzbleiberg