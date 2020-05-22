The "Catholic Cradle,quot; that promotes family planning in Ghana

ACCRA, Ghana – The last Sunday before Lent, Dr. Leticia Adelaide Appiah woke up early and was the first to be ready for mass at her home, a government bungalow in the wealthy neighborhood of Acuaneros, the capital of Ghana. .

Christ the King Catholic Church, across from the Ghanaian Presidential Palace, is a six-minute drive away, and in the days before the coronavirus restrictions caused churches to close, she was also a regular at weekday Masses. .

Dr. Appiah's 77-year-old mother, Susanna Kankam, said of her daughter, "She is a Catholic crib. We baptized her two weeks after she was born."

Catholicism is a central part of Dr. Appiah's identity, but in her line of work, she is actively challenging one of the Vatican's. long-standing doctrines, which "condemn as always illegal the use of means that directly impede conception,quot;.

In her position as executive director of the National Population Council in Ghana, she is the independent and constitutionally mandated public health officer responsible for advising the government on all population matters.

Concerned about the uncontrolled population growth that will slow her country's development, the self-styled "terrible introvert,quot; has become Ghana's chief attorney for contraceptive use and family planning since her appointment in 2016.

"The problem with the Catholic faith is that because we have named the product contraception, we believe it is against life and we believe it causes abortion," said Dr. Appiah, 55, at a lunch after the mass with friends.

For that position, a priest described her as the "Antichrist," he said, and "some people said that,quot; he has no children, so he is envious of us. "

In fact, Dr. Appiah has three daughters, Suzzie Owiredua Aidoo, 31; Tracy Asomani Wiafe, 24; and Sharon Adelaide Asomani Wiafe, 21. (She is reticent about her family life, only saying that she is currently married, but not to the father of her children.)

But Dr. Appiah says she believes her advocacy work is also divine backed. "I think God has a sense of humor," he said with a smile. "Letting a Catholic do this is strange."

She acknowledges that the criticism "will hit you a little, you will be a little depressed, but then you will go to mass in the morning and talk to God and ask him:" Do you really want me to do this? "

In fact, Dr. Appiah is concerned about the word contraception. She drives many people away, she said, adding that she preferred "adoption."

Babies "are not by-products of entertainment, they are supposed to be planned," she said, reflecting her belief that, in addition to health issues, family planning was also an important aspect of women's economic empowerment.

Dr. Appiah was born in Accra in 1964 to royalty on both sides of the family. Her father was an important chief, called the supreme chief, in eastern Ghana, while her mother, who became the principal of an elementary school, is a member of a royal family in a different part of the country.

From a young age, he had a good idea of ​​what he would do in the future, he said. She did well in school, she recalled, "and if you were a woman, then, of course, it was medicine."

But his academic success was not always celebrated. As a teenager, she had an awakening when she transferred from the girls' school to the prestigious Achimota school to complete her secondary education.

"If you beat the boys in math and physics and get the prizes, then you become a,quot; witch, "" she said. "Men don't take it lightly when women are great."

On visits to the hospital in Ukraine, the happiest place was the delivery room, he said. “They were flowers; it was laughter; It was joy, "he recalled. "You could see that these babies were surrounded by love and happiness."

She returned home in 1993 with the idea of ​​training as a gynecologist, but upon arrival in Ghana, she said she experienced "the roughest shock of my life."

Maternity wards in Ghana bore little resemblance to those in Ukraine. "The babies were born and their parents didn't even come," he said. "They were abandoned, and the babies would return malnourished months after delivery."

Dr. Appiah's mother had two daughters with his father, but as a tribal chief, his father had many more sons with his seven other wives.

"We were so many, so you don't even feel like royalty," he said with a laugh. "My father was very busy populating the country."

The shock of returning to Ghana inspired her to change her specialization from gynecology to public health.

She earned a master's degree in public health in 2003 and rose through the ranks to become director of health for a large Accra district. He completed a doctorate in public health in 2018, conducting research on long-acting reversible contraceptives.

"The government should pay only for up to three children because after three, maternal mortality increases," she said. "Later, people pay full cost recovery." He emphasized that this policy should be adopted only after free family planning was made available to everyone.

The plan was met with outrage in some quarters. "The proposal is as impractical as it is fascist," said Nii Moi Thompson, former director-general of the Ghana National Commission for Development Planning. "Family planning is good for those who need it, but it should not be misused for such an abominable agenda."

So far, the Catholic Church has not rebuked Dr. Appiah, but that may change when she meets with the bishops after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted in meetings.

She ruled out the possibility that she could be excommunicated. "They can't excommunicate me because I'm not going anywhere," she says. "I was born a Catholic and I will die a Catholic."

