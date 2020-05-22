The science behind human irrationality has just passed a great test

If you made $ 100 tomorrow, you would be very happy. And if you lost $ 100, you would be less than excited. But those two feelings would not be equal in magnitude: the loss would probably burn much more than the profit would delight.

People don't approach things like loss and risk as purely rational agents. We weigh losses more than gains. We feel that the difference between 1 percent and 2 percent is greater than the difference between 50 percent and 51 percent. This observation of our irrationality is one of the most influential concepts in behavioral science: the skyscrapers of research have been built on the fundamental 1979 role of Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky who first described the paradoxes of how people take decisions in the face of uncertainty.

So when investigators asked questions about the foundations of those skyscrapers, it caused alarm. A large team of researchers set out to verify whether the results of Kahneman's and Tversky's crucial role would be replicated if the same experiment were performed now.

Behavioral scientists can breathe a sigh of relief: The original results remained firm and solid. With more than 4,000 participants in 19 countries, most of the questions in the original document were answered in the same way today by their 1970s counterparts.

Back to the beginning

Kahneman and Tversky's observations of the earthquake on human decision-making, called "forward-looking theory," have found their way into politics, business, and healthcare. It is the prospective theory that earned Daniel Kahneman his Nobel Prize and the prospective theory that underlies famous concepts such as loss aversion: the tendency of people to weigh losses more than gains.

"It would have been shocking, shocking, if (the results) could not be replicated," says Brian Nosek, a psychologist who focuses on replication and transparency in science and who was not involved in this replication.

Despite the centrality of perspective theory to behavioral science, that original 1979 article had never been directly replicated. That does not mean that it was the only evidence of the idea: large amounts of research had replicated it conceptually, doing other experiments that provided evidence for the theory. And the original idea generated children and grandchildren, with their own research bodies.

But as researchers examine the foundations of much of behavioral science and find alarming weaknesses, some psychologists have argued that conceptual replication could paint an unconvincing and reassuring picture of an entire research subfield. Problems that weaken those fundamentals can also produce conceptual repetitions: small experiments produce erratic results, and it is all too easy to see spurious patterns in those erratic results. Then the positive patterns are published, and the negative patterns never see the light of day, skewing the published image.

And if an experiment departs from the original study that inspired it, it may seem like it's not a big problem that didn't work, it's probably just the difference in methods, not the whole theory that's wrong, right? Conceptual replicas that do not work may be buried, while conceptual replicas that do work are published. Over time, the result could be a house of cards that looks like a skyscraper until you click it.

Could prospective theory be a house of cards? When a controversial article came out arguing that the evidence for loss aversion was weaker than it seemed, social psychologist Kai Ruggeri assembled a large international team of researchers to verify its rationale by replicating the 1979 study as closely as possible.

Earn more, lose a little

The team evaluated more than 4,000 participants in 19 countries. All participants had to answer questions about money and risk, such as whether they would prefer an 80 percent chance of getting $ 4,000 or a guarantee of $ 3,000.

The questions were the same as those used in the original Kahneman and Tversky paper, although the amounts were updated for 2019 and adapted to the incomes of different countries. The original document found that there were different patterns in the way people answered these questions, like most people choosing the $ 3,000 guaranteed. The reply found the same trends in 16 of 17 questions.

The original document also found that people made very different decisions about profit and loss. For example, given the possibility of choosing between an 80 percent chance of losing $ 4,000 and a guarantee of losing $ 3,000, most people choose the possibility of losing $ 4,000, the opposite result to the same question about earnings. These contrasts between the elections were also replicated.

The document is "impressive in its rigor and transparency," Nosek told Up News Info: All of its materials, data and analysis are freely available online. And it is good, he says, to have the demonstration that "there are solid foundations for the areas of social behavior research that are being built." Nosek's own work has found that much of behavioral science does not replicate, but also, more importantly, that some do.

Many of the replication results are more moderate than in the original article. That is a trend that has been found in other replicas and is probably best explained by the small samples in the original research. To get accurate results (which often means less extreme results) large samples are needed to get a proper reading on how people generally behave. Smaller sample sizes were typical of work at the time, and even today, it is often difficult to justify the effort of starting work on a new question with a huge sample size.

Differences by country

There were some differences between the results from different countries, while all the original results were replicated in Australia and Hong Kong, only 77 percent were replicated in Bulgaria and Chile. But this could be for the same boring reason, Nosek says: "Least successful,quot; countries had the smallest sample sizes, presenting the same problem of obtaining an accurate reading in a general population. There is not enough evidence to assume that there are significant international differences, he says.

But the differences between how different people respond are Meaningful about how policy makers should think about the results, says Ruggeri, who led the study. Original article and replica find trends, not universal rules. "If you find someone who doesn't fit the pattern, it doesn't hurt, it doesn't make them strange," he said. Therefore, we should expect to find that different people, and by extension, different groups of people chosen at random, have different responses and build that expectation of difference in any use of prospect theory in the real world.

Ruggeri's team is careful to point out that successful replication does not mean that perspective theory is impregnable. Other criticisms could still land. But fundamentally, that original finding remains. The foundations are solid.

