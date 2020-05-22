Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him

WASHINGTON – "A statement from Trump's enemy," he said of a study.

"A successful political job," said another.

As President Donald Trump pushes to reopen the country despite doctors' warnings about the consequences of moving too fast during the coronavirus crisis, he's been lashing out at scientists whose conclusions he doesn't like.

Twice this week, Trump not only dismissed the study findings, but suggested, without evidence, that its authors were motivated by politics and by undermining their efforts to reverse coronavirus restrictions.

It was first a study funded in part by the National Institutes of Health of its own government that raised the alarm about the use of hydroxychloroquine, finding a higher overall mortality in patients with coronavirus who took the drug while they were in Veterans Administration hospitals. Trump and many of his allies had been advertising the drug as a miracle cure, and Trump revealed this week that he was taking it to avoid the virus, despite an FDA warning last month that it should only be used in hospital settings or trials. due to the risk of serious side effects, including life-threatening heart problems.

“If you look at the only survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people who were in very bad shape. They were very old, almost dead, "Trump told reporters on Tuesday." It was a statement from Trump's enemy. "

He offered a similar pullback Thursday to a new study from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health. It found that more than 61% of COVID-19 infections and 55% of reported deaths, nearly 36,000 people, could have been avoided if social distancing measures had been implemented a week earlier. Trump has repeatedly defended his administration's handling of the virus in the face of persistent criticism that he acted too slowly.

"Columbia is a very liberal institution," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I think it is just a political job, you want to know the truth."

Trump has always been skeptical of mainstream science: he dismisses man-made climate change as a "hoax,quot;, suggests that the noise from wind turbines causes cancer, and claims that exercise can deplete the finite amount of energy a Body. It is part of an increased skepticism of experience and reaction against "elites,quot; that has become increasingly popular among the conservative Trump base.

But undermining Americans' confidence in the integrity and objectivity of scientists is especially dangerous during a pandemic when the public relies on its leaders to develop policies based on the best information available, said Larry Gostin, law professor at Georgetown University and public health expert.

"If the president is politicizing science, if he's discounting health experts, then the public is going to be scared and confused," said Gostin, calling it "shocked."

The White House rejected that thought, noting that Trump has followed the recommendations of his administration's public health officials for much of the crisis.

"Any suggestion that the President does not value scientific data or the important work of scientists is blatantly false, as evidenced by the large number of decisions based on the data he has made to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including cutting early travel of highly infected populations, accelerating vaccine development, issuing the 15-day and later 30-day guidance to 'curb the spread', and providing governors with a clear roadmap and safe to open the United States again, "said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

However, Trump has made it clear that, at least when it comes to hydroxychloroquine, he has prioritized anecdotal evidence, including a letter he told reporters he received from a doctor in Westchester, New York, alleging success with the drug.

When asked this week what evidence he had that the drug was effective in preventing COVID-19, Trump replied, "Are you ready? Here's my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it."

That study of veterans, funded by NIH and the University of Virginia, was not a rigorous experiment, but rather a retrospective analysis by researchers from various universities who analyzed the impact of hydroxychloroquine on patients from veteran hospitals across the country. He found no benefit and more deaths among those who received hydroxychloroquine versus standard care alone. The work was published online to researchers and has not been reviewed by other scientists.

The Columbia study, in draft form, has not yet been published or reviewed by other experts. The researchers ran the numbers through a mathematical model, making assumptions about how fast the coronavirus spreads and how people behave under hypothetical circumstances.

Trump's criticism of the studies also comes when his allies have been eager to counter messages from public health experts saying Trump is putting lives at risk by pressuring states to quickly reopen in an election year. Republican political agents have been recruiting pro-Trump doctors to come out on television to advocate for reviving the U.S. economy as quickly as possible, without waiting to meet federal security benchmarks.

Gostin said Trump should let his public health agencies assess the emerging data and the value of various studies.

"I think there are real dangers," he said, "for the president to play a scientist and doctor on television."

Associated Press writer Carla K. Johnson contributed to this report from Seattle.