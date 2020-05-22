Two men shot in Aurora Park Thursday night, one dies at a local hospital.

A man who was shot in an Aurora park Thursday night died a couple of hours later at a local hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a fight and shooting around 6:30 p.m. at Utah Park, 1800 S. Peoria St., police said. Before officers arrived on the scene, two men were "transported,quot; to the hospital, one of them in critical condition, according to police.

A man died and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Investigators are not looking for additional suspects involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should call the police at 303-627-3100.