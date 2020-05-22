UK to Launch COVID-19 Safe Production Training "Within Weeks" – Up News Info

As the UK begins preparing for a return to film and television production, training accelerates to allow crew members to safely return to set.

The British organization ScreenSkills is leading the coronavirus security training initiative, which will be implemented "in a few weeks". It is partnering with Skills for Health, a nonprofit organization that is already working with the country's National Health Service to provide COVID-19 training, as well as First Option, the established security consultants for the entertainment industry.

The goal is to ensure that everyone returning to work in a production has access to a basic understanding of the health and safety of filming in the post-pandemic world, with free online training. In-depth training is also being developed for those with departmental or administrative responsibility.

The organization said some $ 520 million in production had been closed in the UK since the shutdown.

The work is supported by the ScreenSkills High-end TV Skills Fund with contributions from high-end television productions and the British Film Institute.

Last week, the UK government gave the green light to film and television production, theoretically allowing filming to resume. However, there are still numerous obstacles to overcome, including insurance, and in particular how to implement health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

Seetha Kumar, CEO of ScreenSkills, said: “As a leader in skills and training for the UK display industries, we are already working closely with colleagues to support return to production by identifying standards and training to reflect all the new challenges Covid -19 has created. Ensuring that the crew can work as safely as possible is the primary goal of the industry, and we believe the new guidance, backed by training, can enable that. ”