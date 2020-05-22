Updating Google Photos makes sharing albums easier than ever – BGR

Google is updating the Google Photos app this week to bring new album sharing controls that will make it easier to add a person or group of people to a shared album.

Google is changing the default option for shared albums so that users can share with people through their Google account.

Google says that sharing in the Google Photos app has increased 50% since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Google Photos is one of the company's most popular services, and with everyone trapped in their homes due to the new coronavirus pandemic, people are desperate to find ways to connect with their friends and family. On Google's blog, Sanjukta Mathur, lead sharing engineer for Google Photos, revealed that sharing has increased 50% in some regions since the pandemic began, and this week Google is making it easier to share entire albums.

Late last year, Google added a direct exchange feature to the service that significantly decreased the number of steps required to share a single photo or video with a contact by adding them to a private conversation in the app. Google now offers an experience similar to shared albums, as the default option will now be to share with a specific person or group of people through your Google account, making it easy to add people to albums.

Although it was possible to share albums in a similar way before this update, it makes sense to make it the default option, especially now that sharing is on the rise. If you decide to invite someone to a shared album this way, you will receive an email and notification from the Google Photos app. You have the ability to turn link sharing on and off at any time, and you can choose whether or not you want other people to be able to add photos to the album. You can also delete someone from an album, which will also delete their photos and videos.

"Google Photos helps me share my son's latest adventures and connect with the people I love," said Mathur, exaggerating how the new controls improve the app. "Whether I share an album through a link or with specific people, these controls make it easy and safe to share personal moments with my loved ones."

