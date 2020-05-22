Vikings Pass Rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo now in key role – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings, like the rest of the NFL during this virus-restricted offseason, have been forced to rely on virtual instruction about videoconferencing between staff and players.

The opportunity has come for Ifeadi Odenigbo to become a full-time starter on the defensive end. And he's tried to make the most of screen time with defensive line coach Andre Patterson.

The old adage about working hard when no one is watching? Consider it part of Odenigbo's daily routine in this strange spring practice session.

"It's good that the cameras are off. Coach Dre will say things and tell me I need to do 'this.' I put myself in my position because no one can see me and I start to visualize. I start to take powerful steps. I start working with long weapons. Said Odenigbo, whose seven sacks were third on the team in 2019 behind Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen.

This is all part of preparing for what will undoubtedly be the biggest role in Odenigbo's fledgling career that made his first major acceleration in the second half of last season. Griffen, the longest-serving player on the team, became a free agent and did not sign with the Vikings again.

Hunter, the two-time Pro Bowl pick who last year became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, could use a steady run on the opposite side and in the middle to keep his high level production of the last seasons.

"I don't need a lot of motivation because I see that guy comes out and busts every day, he never complains," Odenigbo said Thursday from his home in Chicago in a video conference with journalists. "Even when I'm exercising, I'm thinking," What is Danielle doing now? Danielle is probably doing some crazy stuff and she's discreet, incognito. "It's nice to have guys like him, but I don't want to be a dropout."

During the last three games of the regular season in 2019, Odenigbo had three sacks, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, including one that returned for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"That's something I'm excited to see him this year because I feel like he's ready to go out there and show what he has, and I think it will come this year," Hunter said last month. "He's a good worker. He has a great work ethic. That's the kind of person we like around here."

Griffen is one of five players who strayed from the more common defensive lineup last season, a dangerous level of rotation for a team that still has enough accomplished veterans to stay in winning mode now. Teaching insight from attendees like Patterson will certainly be tested, but coach Mike Zimmer recently said he sees the higher-than-usual number of untested players in the mix as a "refreshing,quot; change for him and his staff. .

"When I say refreshing, I don't mean that I'm glad these guys are gone," said Zimmer. "What I mean is that it gives us energy as coaches to try to get these guys on as fast as possible." It honestly reminds me of college.

In the NFL scouting mix earlier this year, when Griffen was still hoping to return, Zimmer said he sees Odenigbo as capable of playing full-time in the demanding defensive position despite being slightly smaller than 6 feet- 3 and 258 pounds.

Selected in the seventh round of the Northwest in 2017, Odenigbo spent his rookie season on the practice squad. It was a training cut in 2018 that landed in three practice squads during the first nine weeks of the season: Cleveland, Arizona and back to Minnesota again. Philadelphia offered him a spot on the active roster near the end of that year, but the Vikings had enough potential to convince him to stay on for a raise.

The move paid off for both sides.

"They gave me a chance," said Odenigbo, "and I made the most of it."

