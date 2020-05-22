Visitors head to the open beaches of Orange County, LA before Memorial Day weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With Memorial Day on the horizon, people have flocked to the beaches along the coast.

Friends Michael and Giselle were at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County on Thursday in an attempt to avoid the weekend crowds.

"It was a good opportunity to go to the beach," said Giselle. "We are not ready for many people yet."

Bolsa Chica is one of the few beaches in Orange County that has partially reopened parking lots.

The painted circles on the ground tell people where they can and cannot park. During the week, the beach only allows parking in half of the places, but authorities said they plan to allow parking in 75% of the spaces this weekend to prevent visitors from crowding the neighborhoods.

Local Ian Bustamante said he was ready for people to enjoy the beach again.

"We have masks," he said. "So if there are a lot of people, we just take it out."

Neighboring Seal Beach has also reopened its parking lots, although all other locations remained blocked.

But further north in Los Angeles County, parking lots remained closed, even when the beaches reopened for active use.

"Memorial Day weekend will be crazy," said a Manhattan Beach pizza worker. "We are preparing today, to be honest. We are stocking up on dough, a lot of preparation."

And if people choose to go to the beaches in Orange or Los Angeles counties, one rule remains the same: Visitors must stay active. Sitting, sunbathing or eating on the beach is not yet allowed and social distancing is required.