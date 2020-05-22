With theaters still closed, Warner Bros. releases the latest Tenet trailer in Fortnite

With theaters closed around the world for months, all eyes turned to July, when two major studio releases will debut: Disney & # 39; s Mulan (removed from its original March release), and director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated sci-fi thriller, Beginning. It appears that Warner Bros. is boldly sticking to the planned release date for the latest film on July 17, despite all the uncertainty fueled by the pandemic. The studio has just released a new trailer, which made its debut in an unusual medium: playing hourly in the popular battle royale game Fortnite

We know very little about the movie, not even about the carefully crafted usual official premise, though the movie's title is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same back and forth, a subtle hint. Nolan has kept the additional details (including the names of the characters) a secret. It stars John David Washington (Ballers, BlacKkKlansman) and Robert Pattinson (Twilight franchise, The lighthouse) The film also features Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), Michael Caine (Start, interstellar), Clémence Poésy (Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Elizabeth Debicki (The man from U.N.C.L.E.), Martin Donovan (Ant Man), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick ass), and Indian movie stars Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith.

The first trailer was released last December. As I wrote at the time, "Fresh out of your World War II Oscar-nominated drama, DunkirkNolan appears to be returning to his high-concept science fiction roots with Beginning"That trailer opened with a photo of two men who rappelled a building, in apparent defiance of the laws of physics." We all believe we would stumble upon the burning building, "a voiceover tells us." But until we feel that heat, we can never know. "

This is what we know so far. A man (Washington) undergoes what appears to be grueling testing to join an elite international spy team, which ends with a choice: to quit his colleagues or die. He chooses death and wakes up in a hospital to learn that he passed the test. Man's new mission: to avoid World War III and save the world, not from the nuclear holocaust, but from "something worse,quot;. You have been given a keyword, "beginning," to open the necessary doors.

Clémence Poésy plays a scientist.

If you expected a little more information, count those dashed hopes. This latest trailer has a lot of action and excitement, as well as lots of new footage, including a lot more Pattinson, but not many telltale details. "You can communicate with the future," we heard a man say, presumably referring to the character of Washington. But it is not exactly a journey through time, rather as an "investment,quot;.

We learn a little more about the strange artifact briefly seen in the first teaser. When Washington shoots him, the bullets are absorbed. "You don't fire the bullet, you catch it," says Poésy's scientist. There are people in the future who need a "beginning,quot;, we are told, and it seems that they could be saved "in the here and now,quot; by reversing the flow of time. But there will surely be some mind-blowing consequences in doing so. All in all, Christopher Nolan looks great, and here we expect enough theaters to reopen in time for their release.

Beginning It is still scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, 2020, if desired by the coronavirus.

