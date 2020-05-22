Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The agreement with Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca is the fourth and by far the largest vaccine research agreement of the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA Has revealed.
The money will pay for a phase 3 clinical trial of a possible vaccine in the United States this summer with about 30,000 volunteers. The H.H.S. he projected that the first doses might be available in early October.
The deal, negotiated three decades ago, allows nations to fly over each other's territory with elaborate sensor equipment to ensure they are not preparing for military action.
Trump's decision is intended to aggravate European allies, including those of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, who are also signatories to the treaty and likely to remain in the deal.
The move will also be seen as evidence that it plans an exit from the last major arms deal with Russia, New START, which limits the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear missiles each deployed. It expires in February.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
A case for machine-human cooperation
Designers run the risk of not only creating insecure machines but also absolving humans of the ethical responsibility of autonomous systems, he argues.
His decades of warnings are gaining more attention.
This is what is happening the most.
Turkey: With a succession of quick wins, Turkey-backed forces in Libya have slashed the profits of an aspiring strongman, Khalifa Hifter. Its allies, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, now face difficult decisions.
College admissions: The University of California, a system of 10 schools, End the use of the SAT and ACT tests in admissions. The change is expected to accelerate the momentum of American universities away from standardized tests amid concerns that they are unfair to poor black and Hispanic students.
Boris Johnson: A British police surveillance agency said it would Failing to conduct a criminal investigation into the Prime Minister. At issue were claims that, as mayor of London, he had done official favors for an American businesswoman.
Baklava: The strict curfews of the virus in the weekend in Istanbul have offered new moments of calm beauty. But during the month of Ramadan, the city's bakeries received an exemption from the blockade. Turks turn out You cannot do without your baklava, writes our head of the Istanbul office.
What we are hearing: "‘The Wire ': Way Down in the Hole. "Gilbert Cruz, our Culture editor, writes:" This podcast, in which former ESPN presenter Jemele Hill and former TMZ personality Van Lathan break down each episode of the show, I makes me feel like I'm seeing again when I'm really just doing the dishes. "
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
China's great political event
Communist party leaders have opened a series of meetings that will set the agenda for next year. Steven Lee Myers, our head of the Beijing office, spoke to Melina Delkic of the Briefings team about her challenges.
What are you seeing today
The main thing is a discussion on how the Chinese intend to get out of the economic immersion the world is in. I don't think anyone expects that they can achieve economic growth this year.
Another important thing that will come out of this is the tone that the government sets. Even if they have done better than other countries in handling this virus, it is still a huge challenge for the party, probably as big as anything since Tiananmen Square.
Finally, the laws presented at this year's session reflect Beijing's growing impatience with those in Hong Kong pushing for greater central government freedoms under the "one country, two systems,quot; model.
Many American journalists, including you and other Times journalists, were recently expelled from the country. How are you covering this event?
Not being there complicates it: you can't ask people questions as they enter. This year, due to the virus, no one can do it. They are really restricting access to the media, apparently for health reasons. We were watching what we can in the live transmissions of the speeches and press conferences.
What role do tensions between the United States and China play in this?
There has always been this tension in China towards the US. USA, That USA USA It is a kind of hegemon that interferes in Chinese affairs all the time, in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Tibet.
During the last 40 years of their relationship, there has been a bipartisan feeling that they have to trade and work with China. I feel like the veneer has been removed now.
Officials more or less had this agreement with the Chinese people that the party was making them richer and more prosperous. With the virus and the economic consequences, as well as tensions with the United States, where does that leave China, and what message are they going to send to people in a time of great crisis?
That's it for this briefing. Remember that EE. USA It will be closed (extra) on Monday for Memorial Day. Until next time.
– Victoria
Correction
Thursday's version of this briefing referenced an article that incorrectly described the location of a flour mill in Britain. Wessex Mill is in Wantage, County Oxfordshire; He is not at Oxford.
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can contact the team at briefing@nytimes.com.
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about a 14-year-old boy whose hospitalization could help doctors understand a terrifying new coronavirus-related illness.
• Here is today's Mini crossword puzzle and a clue: the boards strengthen them (three letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The Times has just released its 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Report. Women now represent 51 percent of our staff and 49 percent of leadership. People of color make up 32 percent of the staff and 21 percent of the leadership.