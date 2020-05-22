Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

A general outline of the rules was expected to be approved during the annual session of the National People's Congress, which begins today.

The agreement with Cambridge, England-based AstraZeneca is the fourth and by far the largest vaccine research agreement of the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA Has revealed.

The money will pay for a phase 3 clinical trial of a possible vaccine in the United States this summer with about 30,000 volunteers. The H.H.S. he projected that the first doses might be available in early October.

The deal, negotiated three decades ago, allows nations to fly over each other's territory with elaborate sensor equipment to ensure they are not preparing for military action.

Trump's decision is intended to aggravate European allies, including those of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, who are also signatories to the treaty and likely to remain in the deal.

The move will also be seen as evidence that it plans an exit from the last major arms deal with Russia, New START, which limits the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear missiles each deployed. It expires in February.

Designers run the risk of not only creating insecure machines but also absolving humans of the ethical responsibility of autonomous systems, he argues.

What are you seeing today

The main thing is a discussion on how the Chinese intend to get out of the economic immersion the world is in. I don't think anyone expects that they can achieve economic growth this year.

Another important thing that will come out of this is the tone that the government sets. Even if they have done better than other countries in handling this virus, it is still a huge challenge for the party, probably as big as anything since Tiananmen Square.

Finally, the laws presented at this year's session reflect Beijing's growing impatience with those in Hong Kong pushing for greater central government freedoms under the "one country, two systems,quot; model.

Many American journalists, including you and other Times journalists, were recently expelled from the country. How are you covering this event?

Not being there complicates it: you can't ask people questions as they enter. This year, due to the virus, no one can do it. They are really restricting access to the media, apparently for health reasons. We were watching what we can in the live transmissions of the speeches and press conferences.

What role do tensions between the United States and China play in this?

There has always been this tension in China towards the US. USA, That USA USA It is a kind of hegemon that interferes in Chinese affairs all the time, in places like Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Tibet.

During the last 40 years of their relationship, there has been a bipartisan feeling that they have to trade and work with China. I feel like the veneer has been removed now.

Officials more or less had this agreement with the Chinese people that the party was making them richer and more prosperous. With the virus and the economic consequences, as well as tensions with the United States, where does that leave China, and what message are they going to send to people in a time of great crisis?

That's it for this briefing. Remember that EE. USA It will be closed (extra) on Monday for Memorial Day. Until next time.

– Victoria

Correction
Thursday's version of this briefing referenced an article that incorrectly described the location of a flour mill in Britain. Wessex Mill is in Wantage, County Oxfordshire; He is not at Oxford.

Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can contact the team at briefing@nytimes.com.

P.S.
Our latest episode is about a 14-year-old boy whose hospitalization could help doctors understand a terrifying new coronavirus-related illness.
Here is today's Mini crossword puzzle and a clue: the boards strengthen them (three letters).
• The Times has just released its 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Report. Women now represent 51 percent of our staff and 49 percent of leadership. People of color make up 32 percent of the staff and 21 percent of the leadership.

